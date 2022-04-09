Linda Houser Apr 9, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Wadell Houser passed away March 17, 2022 in Manhattan. She was the daughter of B.C. Wadell and Kathleen Wadell. They preceded her in death.Linda was born December 27, 1946 in Manhattan.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mitchel E. Houser, her brother, Don Wadell, and sisters, Kay Reed and Jen Peters.No services were planned. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Girl testifies about sexual abuse by 35-year-old man Judge, Yankees fail to agree to long-term contract Opening Day in MLB: New No. 21 patches, NL DHs and Guardians COLUMN | How unfazed rookie Bobby Witt Jr. made magic in KC Royals debut, and what it portends Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap In candid interview, Tyrann Mathieu says he's 'heartbroken' to not be back with Chiefs Tang names new Director of Player Development Wamego's Paige Donnelly named All-Flint Hills Girls' Basketball Player of the Year Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTang addresses rash of transfers from K-State men's basketball programUkrainian family finds shelter from Russian invasion among friends in ManhattanSCHOOL NOTEBOOK | Two Manhattan-area educators to be inducted into KS Teachers Hall of FamePott County commissioner experiences delays on US-24OUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan man beats depression by skating with his catCity overturns Historic Resources Board's denial of Museum of Art and LightFort Riley soldiers accused of Aggieville shootings appear in courtManhattan man permanently banned from doing business in KansasHistoric resources board denies proposed art and light museum; developer to appealDavid Ramsey Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads NOTICE The personal property Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.