Linda Hood, age 102, a 75-year resident of Manhattan, died December 13, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born December 30, 1917, in Ankeny, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Canali, and moved to Southeast Kansas at an early age. She attended elementary school in Ringo, KS, and graduated as class valedictorian from Girard High School. She received scholarships from Chillicothe, MO Business School and Pittsburg State College, but chose to work as a legal secretary and later assistant to Probate Judge in Girard.
In 1940, she received a Federal Civil Service appointment at Fort Riley, KS. There she met her future husband, Ralph Hood. They married on October 14, 1942. When he went overseas during World War II, Linda returned home to stay with her parents and worked for three years at the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office. After the war, they returned to live in Manhattan, where their son Gary was born.
For several years Linda worked at home typing theses and dissertations for K-State students.
The Hood family enjoyed all sports, specifically K-State basketball, KC Royal baseball, and Stagg Hill golf. She had the unique pleasure of having played Cribbage with her father,
husband, son and grandson, and a special brand of rummy with her granddaughter.
Ralph was stricken with Alzheimer’s Disease in his early 50’s, and she became his loving caregiver for 15 years prior to his death on April 7, 1987.
Survivors include one son, Gary, of Sterling, VA; granddaughter Erin Hood of Overland Park, KS, grandson Brian Hood (Amy) of Liberty, MO; and great-granddaughters Katherine and Audrey Hood of Liberty, MO. Also surviving are two sister in-laws: Eunice Hood of Canyon Lake, TX, and Edna (Mickey) Hays of Garland, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by one sister Wanda Raineri and one brother Nello Canali.
Cremation is planned with private family graveside services at Sunrise Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.