Linda Ann Brun, age 80, of Manhattan, died March 27, 2021, at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Home in Wamego.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as Celebrant. Interment will follow at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Due to Linda’s love for animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to T Russell Reitz Regional Animal Shelter of Manhattan Kansas or via the Animal Shelter’s Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/27LPJ3WAOU42Z/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
