Linda Ann Brun, age 80, of Manhattan, died March 27, 2021, at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Home in Wamego.
She was born March 10, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Clara Marie (Leach) Eckenrode.
Linda graduated from Inglewood High School in Inglewood, CA in 1959.
She worked as an Administrative Assistant in federal, city and county government.
Linda was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and was active with the Adoration Chapel. She was also active with the Joy Group at University Christian Church, numerous Bible studies and the Women’s Ministry at Eastside Christian Church in California.
Married to Donald Payn on April 3, 1964, Donald preceded Linda in death.
On March 23, 1991, in Fullerton, CA, she was married to Richard Brun. Mr. Brun survives of Manhattan. Additional survivors include children: John Payn, Dawn Payn, Julie (Payn) Araujo, and, Rick Brun, Chris Brun, Tim Brun; one sister Norma Savany; nine grandchildren (Derek, Devon, Chanel, Jenna, Hillary, Donald, Brad, Chloe and Noah) and two great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings: Roger Eckenrode and Carol Ortman.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9:30am at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as Celebrant. Interment will follow at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Due to Linda’s love for animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to T. Russell Reitz Regional Animal Shelter of Manhattan Kansas or via the Animal Shelter’s Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/27LPJ3WAOU42Z/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.