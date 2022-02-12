Linda (Beaty) King, age 76, passed peacefully in Wichita, Kansas on January 29, 2022.
Linda was born in Springfield, Missouri where she lived until 1949 when she and her parents, Dr. Gene and Fran Beaty, moved to Manhattan for her dad to establish his dental practice. Linda graduated from Manhattan High School in 1963. She attended Colorado Women’s College for one year after receiving an honorary scholarship. She returned to Manhattan, completed a year at Kansas State University and became a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Linda married Phil King in 1965. They initially made their home in Hays, Kansas while Phil attended Fort Hays State. Later they moved to Manhattan and then on to the Kansas City area. They had two sons, Aaron and Adam King. Phil and Linda were divorced in1994.
Linda had an extensive career as a legal secretary including many years working in the Kansas City area. Some of her favorite pastimes included traveling, visiting historical sites, being in nature, decorating for the holidays and cheering loudly during KSU, Chiefs and Royals games. Linda greatly enjoyed attending her son’s activities and sporting events. Later in life she treasured the time she spent babysitting her grandchildren who fondly called her “Gaga”. Linda’s family brought her such joy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Eugene (Gene) and Frances (Fran) Beaty and a stillborn brother. She is survived by her two sons, Aaron King of Kansas City, Missouri; Adam (Katie) King of Shawnee, Kansas; two grandchildren, Harper and Truman King of Shawnee, Kansas; sister Carol (Robert) McGaughey of Wichita, Kansas and niece, Kate McGaughey of Chicago, Illinois.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.