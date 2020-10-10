Lillian B. Byrd, age 93, of Manhattan, died Wednesday October 7, 2020 at her home in Manhattan.
She was born on April 16, 1927 in Manhattan, the daughter of Edward and Nora (Johnson) Rogers.
On July 27, 1943 in Manhattan, Lillian was united in marriage to Wayde Byrd. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2013.
Lillian worked at KSU in the enrollment office. She also worked for many years in the bakery department at R&G Market in Manhattan.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Manhattan.
In addition to her parents and her husband Wayde, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Norine Crumpton, Oscar Rogers, Betty Gross, Larry Rogers, and William Rogers.
She is survived by her children: Sharon Wildeboor (Bob), of Overland Park, Kansas, Wayde Byrd Jr. and Joan Dougherty, both of Manhattan; also, her 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a procession will be formed for the graveside service to be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, with the Rev. Liz Kocher officiating.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lillian are suggested to the Flint Hills Breadbasket or the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.