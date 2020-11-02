Libby Dawn Johnson, age 63, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on October 31, 2020.
She was born December 2, 1956 to David and Margaret McClain Holt at Harrison, Arkansas. Libby married Donald Johnson on November 2, 1996 and resided in Dwight, KS until 2014. They moved to El Paso, TX for 4 years and currently in Manhattan.
Libby was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband Don; mother Margaret Gray, Harrison, AR; daughters Heather Seymour (Mike), Council Grove, and Jessi Sprague (Jesse), Kingston, MO; sons Dustin Creager, Lead Hill, AR and Tyler Johnson (Shawna), Junction City; brother David Holt, Harrison, AR; 7 grandchildren: David and Hannah Seymour; Annallia Johnson; Jace, Logan, Avalyn, and Isabelle Sprague; and a host of friends.
A memorial service celebrating Libby’s life will be held at 2:00pm, Sat, November 7 th , at Canning Creek Cove at the Council Grove Reservoir. Masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Mentoring Program, and sent in care of Farmer & Drovers Bank, PO Box C, Council Grove, KS 66846. Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.