Leslie W. Dill, age 71, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.
He was born January 19, 1951, in Elmore City, Oklahoma, the son of Robert and Mildred (Ferrell). He attended school in Duncan, OK where he lived for most of his childhood. Leslie served in the United States Army for 23 years. He retired at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving in both the Vietnam and Desert Storm wars. He received numerous awards and commendations for his honorable and dedicated service.
Following his retirement he worked as a truck driver for Schneider Trucking.
He enjoyed fishing, cooking, watching sports on TV and doing Sudoku on Facetime with his grandchildren. He was quite a story teller and was always cracking jokes and getting chuckles from funny posts and videos. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s activities.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles.
Survivors include his wife, Son Nan Dill, his four children: Regina Harshaw and her husband, Ryan and daughters, Brianna and Brittany; Terry Dill; Nancy Pyle and her husband, Tristan and four children, Talon, Gavin, Owen, and Nevan; and Renata Lechien. He also is survived by his siblings: Robert Dill, Calvin Dill and his wife, Son; Walter Dill, Paralea Reed and her husband, Jim; Louise Wagonseller, Ruby Knapp, Faye Dill and Carol Gonzales; and many other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Fort Riley Kansas Veterans' Cemetery located at 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, KS 66503.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home at the website: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Veterans Cemetery. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
