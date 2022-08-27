Leslie W. Dill, age 71, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.

He was born January 19, 1951, in Elmore City, Oklahoma, the son of Robert and Mildred (Ferrell). He attended school in Duncan, OK where he lived for most of his childhood. Leslie served in the United States Army for 23 years. He retired at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving in both the Vietnam and Desert Storm wars. He received numerous awards and commendations for his honorable and dedicated service.

