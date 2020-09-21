Leslie Lynn Jones, 69, of Manhattan, passed away, September 12th, in Topeka. He worked for the City of Manhattan in the Street and Sewer maintenance Department.
Leslie was born in Manhattan, on January 19, 1951, the son of the late Ruby (Jeeter) Jones and Leslie Lloyd Scott. He was married to Kathleen "Kathy" (Evans) Jones. on Oct. 14, 1970, Sioux City, Iowa. He loved to go hunting, fishing, boating, and being with family and friends.
Leslie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy of the home; three sons Cornel Evans Jones and companion Laura Samuelson, of Salina; Regan Jones, of Pompano Beach, FL; Leslie Jones Jr., of Manhattan; two sisters, Marvine Jones-Nephew and Renavay Chatfield, of Manhattan, and his grandchildren Marquise Adams, Aiyana Lynch, Donita Jones.
Leslie was preceded in death by a daughter, Ashley Chatfield, and his parents.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. The family requests any donations be directed to the American Lung Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.