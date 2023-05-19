Leroy Leon Welliver, 81, passed away, May 4, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born in Lexington, NE to Frank and Pauline Welliver on August 3rd, 1941. Mr. Welliver grew up in Leonardville KS and graduated from Leonardville High School. He worked in the construction business as a carpenter building many facilities on the Kansas State University campus, homes and other commercial buildings in and around Manhattan. He worked for various companies, but most of his career was employed by Green Construction and BHS Construction. Leroy enjoyed fishing at Tuttle Creek north of Manhattan and gardening. Two of his favorite pastimes were watching western shows and grilling. He was known for his witty sense of humor and with every sentence ending with an ornery laugh. As a K-State fan, he took pleasure in watching football and participating in tailgating with family and friends. On August 21, 1977 he was married to Dianna Williams Welliver. He was preceded in death by four brothers, one sister, and one granddaughter. He is survived by his wife, Dianna Williams Welliver of Overland Park, KS, sisters, Dorothy Fedderson of Lexington, NE and Donna Owens of Green, KS. Leroy’s children are Jill (Ron) Smith, Hiawatha, Ks; son, Jay (Kristy) Welliver, Winfield, KS; Julie (Delmar) Welliver, Manhattan, KS; and Joi Sebastiani of Florida; and stepson Jamie (Cami) Eaton, Overland Park, Kansas. He is survived by twelve grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Mr. Welliver was cremated. The family will hold a private graveside service in Manhattan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.