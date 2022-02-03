LeRoy E. Webster Feb 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Retired Air Force Master Sergeant LeRoy E. Webster, 91, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died January 30, 2022 at his home.Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Pack's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Wildcats over OSU K-State women fall apart in 2nd half, lose 70-55 to No. 11 Iowa State on road. K-State football signs four more players to 2022 recruiting class Manhattan woman arrested on multiple identity theft charges Wabaunsee County man arrested for aggravated, domestic battery Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers Crosby and Stills join Nash and Young in growing Spotify boycott over Joe Rogan Florida GOP rejects rape exception in 15-week abortion ban Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momLOVE STORIES | Newlyweds expecting first baby, managing first business togetherJunction City police investigates double homicideRiley County Health director says county has seen omicron surge peakJunction City quilter creates intricate quilt art in Manhattan Arts Center exhibitCity officials talk aquatics center, Aggieville parking and more at retreatJerry UkenaNBAF UPDATE | Building scientific expertiseKansas Day | Oliver Brown Elementary students get interactive learning about Sunflower State people, historyTwo more residents die as Riley County reports 2nd-highest COVID increase Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads ASSISTANT EDITOR/DESIGNER: Fort Riley Bulletin
