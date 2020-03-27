Leroy Duensing, age 82, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2002 at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca.
He was born on July 17, 1937.
Funeral services are pending with the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
