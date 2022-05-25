Leon Ellis Prather, age 51, passed away after a brave battle with cancer at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born November 23, 1970, in Beloit, Kansas and the second of three children to Vaughn and Joyce (Neufeld) Prather.
He grew up on a farm near Randall, Kansas and graduated from Jewell High School in 1989. Leon was baptized at the Concordia Baptist Church. He was active in the church throughout his youth. Between his junior and senior year, he joined the Kansas Army National Guard. During his time in the Guard, Leon made multiple life-long friends. His deployments included Iraq, Africa, and Kosovo.
He married Nova (Persinger) Bates in June 1993. Blessed with three beautiful daughters: Kari, Erika and Elsie; the family relocated to Manhattan Kansas in 1999, when he accepted a position with A-Team at Fort Riley. The couple later divorced. He remained active in his daughters’ lives attending activities, taking road trips and family vacations.
Leon remained active in the Army National Guard until October 2014. Upon retiring from the Guards, Leon worked at Kansas State University. Leon enjoyed spending time with his family, doing various wood-working, and home improvement projects. He was active in various groups at Manhattan University Christian Church.
Leon is survived by three daughters - Kari & Garrett Wilson and anticipated baby girl, of Manhattan, KS, Erika Prather and daughter Karsyn of Logan, KS, and Elsie Prather of Logan, KS. His father, Vaughn Prather of Jamestown, KS, brother Carl (Kay) Prather of Randall, KS, sister Julie Prather of Topeka, KS and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Prather and grandparents Alfred and Mabel (Rugg) Prather and HJ and Elsie (Hiebert) Neufeld.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022 with the family receiving friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00am at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas with Pastor Al Paredes officiating. Burial will follow in the Scottsville Cemetery, Scottsville, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Wounded Warrior Project or American Cancer Society in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 606, Concordia, Kansas 66901. For online condolences please visit www.chaputbuoy.com
