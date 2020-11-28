Manhattan—Leo L. Jensen, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his
home in Manhattan.
He was born on January 11, 1942, at Olsburg, to Ferdinand and Georgia Fronce
Jensen. Leo was raised in the Olsburg and Manhattan communities.
Leo was a jack of all trades; he worked in the concrete and construction field and had
been a truck driver. Leo loved to fish; he enjoyed metal detecting and stock car racing.
He had owned a stock car in his younger years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Lloyd, LeRoy, Glen, Carroll,
Jerry, and Harold; five sisters, Leona, Edith, Lucille, Doris, and Elsie.
On June 13, 1964, Leo and Judy Webster were united in marriage. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, Rebecca Burns, Jeff Jensen, and Brenda Jensen; two
sisters, Mary Ann and Kate;nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid 19, memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions
to help with funeral expenses may be sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple
Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Online condolences may be sent to
