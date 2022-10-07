Leo Dickinson Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leo Dickinson, 88, of St. Marys, Kansas, died on Thursday (October 6, 2022) at Midland Hospice in Topeka, Kansas.Arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.Online condolences may be left at the funeral home's website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News USD 383 enrollment nearly back to pre-pandemic levels Manhattan man arrested for violating probation from March shooting MHS boys' soccer falls at T-High 1-0 Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip NARROW MAC launches community survey to plan for center's future Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJunction City man charged with 2nd-degree murderMartinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28K-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 yearsMark WeisBrent BowenKlieman: Transfer linebacker Will Honas' football career feared overActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauReese Witherspoon on why Where the Crawdads Sing was an unexpected hitSecond location identified for proposed senior living facilityCity to work out agreement for Manhattan Housing Authority to take over lot Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.