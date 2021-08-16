( November 14, 1923 - August 12, 2021 )
LeMoyne “Hank” Sisk of Frankfort, KS, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Frankfort Community Care Home surrounded by his family at the age of 97.
Hank was born on November 14, 1923, near Diller, NE, to Alfred and Cecil (Carmichael) Sisk. On June 7, 1947, he married Betty O’Neal. They just celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary. Hank proudly served in the U.S. Navy and upon his discharge moved back to the Frankfort area. In 1958, he and business partner, Willard Tilley, opened T & S Oil Co. and owned and leased school buses to USD 380. Hank drove a school bus for 48 years and loved every minute of it.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports all over the country and was an avid Frankfort Wildcat fan. He was also a wonderful friend to everyone that knew him and was always willing to help anyone in need. After he retired, he built a workshop in his backyard and spent many hours doing woodworking and working on lawn mowers. He also enjoyed going for coffee with the guys and playing cards on Monday nights. Hank was an active member of the Frankfort United Methodist Church for over 60 years, the American Legion for over 70 years, and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He served on various boards but was most proud of being an original board member of the Frankfort Community Care Home. He was very instrumental in making the Care Home in Frankfort a reality.
Hank was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kathryn; parents; brothers, Harold and Gerald; and sisters, Catherine, Ruby Keck and Faye Bramhall.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; daughters, Pam (Jerry) Suther, Frankfort, KS, and Jill (Joe) Harrison, Tampa, FL; brother, E.J. (Sonny) Sisk, Manhattan; grandchildren, Shane (Angie) Suther, Pembine, WI, Matt (Cherie) Suther, Lenexa, KS, Ashley (Craig) Schubert, Leesburg, VA, Tianta Harrison Dallas, TX, and Trae (Michelle) Harrison, South Orange, NJ; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later.
