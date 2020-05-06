Lela Mae (Lee) Carmichael died May 2, 2020, at the age of 94 at Home of the Flint Hills in St. George, Kansas. She was born November 3, 1925, in Stafford County, Kansas to Ernest and Temple Lee. She married Elmo (Mike) Carmichael in 1968 and moved to Plainville, Kansas. She retired after teaching high school English in Great Bend and Plainville for 26 years. They moved to Arizona where they started a new adventure. They enjoyed traveling and playing golf, bridge, and dancing during their retirement. They then moved to Hays, Kansas in 2007 where she enjoyed playing bridge with her new friends. She will be missed, but not forgotten and remembered by her friends and family for her outgoing personality. Lee was remembered by her students as a dedicated teacher who cared deeply for her students and inspired them to do their best.
Lee is survived by sons Kent (Sandra) Carmichael of Manhattan, Kansas, and Craig (Jane Ann), Independence, Missouri, and 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces: Janie McElhaney (Tulsa, OK), Virginia Courson (Augusta, KS), Nancy Jeter (Hays, KS), and Joyce Hammerschmidt (Lewisville, TX).
As per Lee’s wishes, there will be no memorial as cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.