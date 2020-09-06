Lee F. Wohler, age 92, of Waterville, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held on Friday September 11, 2020, between 6:00 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Waterville. A private family inurnment at Swede Creek Cemetery will be held prior to the service. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com

