Lee Aaron Clark, age 74, died on October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born in Junction City, KS on April 20, 1948, the son of Aaron Wesley and Gladys Lucille (Mann) Clark.

When he was young his parents and four brothers moved to Palmdale, CA where they resided until his junior year of high school before moving back to Kansas. He graduated from St. George high school in the class of 1967.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.