Clay Center, Kansas - Leah Wall, age 96, died April 22, 2020 inClay Center, KS.
Born March 25, 1924 in Munden, Kansas to Royal Henderson and Cora Torbert.
Leah was raised in the Mahaska community and was a graduate of Mahaska High School Class of 1942. She married Victor Wall on August 8, 1944 and they moved to Clay Center in 1946. In 1956, Victor and Leah opened Wall’s True Value and Culligan Soft Water. They owned and operated the store for almost 50 years. Leah was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church and the Alacera Cluster. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mona Kessinger and brother, Carroll Henderson.
Survivors include daughter Koralea and husband Todd Slagle of Clay Center, KS, son Dr. Kevin and wife Karen Wall of Manhattan, KS, son Korwin and wife Jodi Wall of Silver Lake, KS, daughter Ruth Ann and husband Alan Johnson of Clay Center, KS, son Keynen Wall of Salina, KS, 17 Grandchildren and 15 Great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and announced by the funeral home.
Memorials: Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center (CCARE) or Clay Center United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
