Lazzelle Guliford, Jr., 89, of Manhattan, passed away on Wednesday, June 16th, at the Stonybrook Retirement House. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and worked for the City of Topeka in the sanitation department for many years, and helped with construction work in the area.
Lazzelle was born in Great Bend, Kansas on December 28, 1931, the son of the late Virginia Iona (Thompson) and Lazzelle Guliford, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean. Lazzell was a member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Manhattan and enjoyed drawing and singing in quartets around the area.
Lazzelle is survived by his five daughters, Patsy (Edward) Richards, of Dallas;
Michelle Guliford, of Topeka; Colletta Guliford, of Topeka; Rita Huckaby, of New Haven Conn., Katrice Guliford of Topeka; five sisters, Wilma Jane Richardson, of Topeka; Elenor (Ted) Daniels, of Topeka; Toni (Lamar) Vereen, of Topeka; Saxie Guliford, of Manhattan; Lana Thompson, of Wichita; five brothers, Dale (Ruthie Mae) Guliford, of Manhattan; Dean (Stella) Guliford, of Omaha, Nebraska; Raymond (Billye) Levon Guliford, of Manhattan; Sheldon Guliford, of Wichita; Kevin Guliford, of Wichita. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Grover Page, Shaunelle (Jeff Wilcox) Page, Jaaron Davis, Michael Guliford, Corey Guliford, Jaiden Huckaby) and a host of great-grand. Lazzelle was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Hazel “Jean” Guliford, ex-wife Dolores (Williams)Guliford the mother of his daughters; two brothers Lawrence Guliford and Ernest Guliford,
A “Home Going Celebration” will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 2nd at the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Manhattan, with Rev. Anthony Williams and Rev. Darryl Martin officiating.
Public Viewing will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 1st at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan. The family will also receive friends at 9:00 AM until the service time at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan.
The family requests any donations be directed to the American Heart Assocation “Alzheimers Research”.
To send a note of condolence, visit the funeral home website at irvinparkview.com or mail to the funeral home 1317 W. Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502.
