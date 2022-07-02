Lazone Grays, age 103, a longtime Manhattan resident, died June 21, 2022, at Advena Living in Topeka.
He was born June 4, 1919, in Iago, Texas, the son of James Payton and Mattie (Davis) Grays.
Mr. Grays served from September 23, 1941, until June 1, 1962, in the United States Army and retired at the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was proud to serve and protect his country and was active in WWII and the Korean Conflict. He had received the Bronze Star while serving in Korea and was also awarded the Presidential Citation. Following his military service he worked at Kansas State University as a security guard from 1962 to 1973, and then in general maintenance and repair until 1981.
He was a member of the American Legion Post # 17, Disabled American Veterans, Retired Seniors Volunteers Program and the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center.
On May 6, 1946, in Houston, Texas, he was married to Mozelle E. Johnson. Mrs. Grays preceded him in death on January 31, 1985. He was also preceded in death by two siblings: Rose Stokes and Phillip Grays.
Survivors include his two children: Adrian Cruz and her husband Ruben of Manhattan, and Lazone Grays, Jr. of Topeka; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 8th, at the Main Post Cemetery at Fort Riley. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10:00 A.M. Friday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home to form a procession to the cemetery.
