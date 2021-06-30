The family of Lazelle Guliford will receive friends on Thursday, July 1 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. A HomeGoing Celebration will be at 10:00 am at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, burial will be at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery. Carlson’s Invin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
