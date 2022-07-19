Lawrence Wolfe Pollack, aged 90, died on June 29, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A former resident of New York City and Manhattan, Kansas, he was born in New York City on May 18, 1932. His parents, Samuel and Bertha (Baliban) Pollack, immigrated from Kamenets-Podolsk in the Russian Empire (now in Ukraine). He attended the Bronx High School of Science and graduated from Barnard School for Boys, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, New York University Law School, and the University of Michigan Law School. He practiced law for fifty years in New York with Midgal, Tenney, & Low, later Migdal, Tenney, Pollack & Rosenkrantz.
He retired to Manhattan, Kansas with his wife Mary Helm Pollack, to whom he was married for sixty-five years and with whom he later moved to Philadelphia. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Manhattan, KS and volunteered for CASA in Manhattan.
He is survived by his wife Mary, son John Helm Pollack of Philadelphia and his wife Lynne Farrington, niece Linda Hill Wilson, and nephews Jon and Douglas Hill.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Sydelle Pollack Hill.
The family will greet friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Monday July 25, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A procession will be formed at 10:30 a.m. to go the cemetery. Burial at Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan at 11:00a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the John Helm Memorial Scholarship – P68800, memorial contributions can be made out to the KSU Foundation and indicate the scholarship name and number on the memo line . Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502
