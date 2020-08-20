Lawrence D. Prawl passed away on August 17, 2020, at his home near Manhattan from natural causes.
He was born November 11, 1959, in Calcutta, India, to Warren and Nancy Prawl. He graduated from Manhattan High School.
Lawrence (always known as Larry) is survived by his parents, daughter Kylie, son Hayden, brothers Brian (Debbie) of Raymore, MO, and Greg (Hiroko) of Arvada, CO, and partner Cristina Asher of the home.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed watching wildlife from his urban home off Deep Creek Road, southeast of Manhattan. He kept a heard of elk for many years and later raised quail as a business. He owned and operated J&L Mobile Home Service for 30 years and was proud of his huge “toter” that he used to ferry mobile homes around the area and state. He also owned and operated Maple Wind Mobile Home Park in Ogden for many years.
Cremation is planned with private family services.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, assisted the family with arrangements.
