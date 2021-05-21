Lawrence “Larry” Joseph Menard, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born January 24, 1954, in Demar, Kansas, the son of Ambrose and Angela Menard.
He lived most of his life in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1988 he started and owned a successful business, Manhattan Heating and Air Conditioning.
Larry was very devoted to his family. He loved watching his children through all of their activities and life events, and in recent years seeing the births of his granddaughters and getting the opportunity to see them grow and play. He also found joy in working with his hands, always tinkering and creating new projects.
His blue eyes, kind and generous heart, and fighting spirit will be terribly missed.
We celebrate his wonderful life, as he will live on forever in the hearts of his children; Kolby (Mandi) Menard of Prairie Village, KS, Mallory (Tom) Stanley of Lenexa, KS; grandchildren: Peyton Menard, Riley Menard, and Willa Stanley; brothers and sisters of Larry include: Cathy Woolard, Debbie (Randy) Stefek, Steve (Luanne) Menard, Terry Menard, and Gerard (Mary) Menard.
Larry was met in heaven by his parents, and siblings, Deanna Yantiss, Rick Menard, and Ray Menard.
Visitation will also be held at the church from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with the Vigil Service to follow on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.