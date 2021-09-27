Lawrence Leon "Lonnie" Harper Sep 27, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawrence Leon "Lonnie" Harper, 72, of Saint George, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 20th, 2021.Lawrence was born in Manhattan, Kansas on November 9, 1948, a son of the late Wilma I. (Wooster) and Lawrence M. Harper and Genevieve F. Harper, stepmother.On September 2, 1977, Lonnie married Pamela Ashton in Manhattan.He served in the U.S. Army as an E4 in the Vietnam War.Lonnie was a Lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He was also a member of the Eagles.Lonnie worked for Walters Morgan Construction, Manhattan, Kansas, and West Mat Remedial Services, Aurora, ColoradoSurvivors include his wife, Pamela; daughter, Vicky Christopher (Susan), of Glendale, Arizona; son, Casey Harper (Amanda), of Lincoln, Nebraska; and sister, Linda Rau, of Newton.He is also survived by grandsons, Ian Harper, Hudson Harper, Greyson Harper, Liam Harper; niece, Tera Rau; nephew, Todd Rau and niece, Michelle.Cremation has been chosen.A graveside service will be at 10:00, October 2nd, 2021 at Westmoreland Cemetery in Westmoreland, Kansas.Donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans.To send an online condolence, visit www.irvinparkview.com.Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lonnie Kansas Pamela Ashton Military Manhattan Cremation Graveside Todd Rau Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Manhattan girls XC place 4th, boys 13th at Rim Rock FDA Takes Steps Aimed at Improving Quality, Safety and Efficacy of Sunscreens Manhattan and Wamego ranked in newest cross country poll Area football roundup: Rock Creek blasts Hiawatha and Wabaunsee bounces back Absences of TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe, DB Reggie Stubblefield 'big' for Kansas State Kansas State quarterback Will Howard injured in loss at Oklahoma State; status uncertain No. 25 K-State loses 3rd straight meeting versus Oklahoma State; undefeated season over for Wildcats THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | KSU football, live music, OZtoberfest and more Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas State quarterback Will Howard injured in loss at Oklahoma State; status uncertainStarting Kansas State DE Khalid Duke 'done for the year' with season-ending leg injuryAbsences of TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe, DB Reggie Stubblefield 'big' for Kansas StateK-State offering buyouts for faculty members near retirementManhattan man arrested in Topeka for murderMHS native reunites with doctor who diagnosed rare case of meningitis in 1991No. 25 K-State loses 3rd straight meeting versus Oklahoma State; undefeated season over for WildcatsKansas State to employ 2-quarterback system — again — Saturday versus Oklahoma StateFirst family of Afghan refugees set to arrive in Manhattan by early OctoberK-State to offer reduced tuition for students from Illinois Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads M108727 Gen Notice of Spec Bulletin
