Lawrence Leon "Lonnie" Harper, 72, of Saint George, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 20th, 2021.

Lawrence was born in Manhattan, Kansas on November 9, 1948, a son of the late Wilma I. (Wooster) and Lawrence M. Harper and Genevieve F. Harper, stepmother.

On September 2, 1977, Lonnie married Pamela Ashton in Manhattan.

He served in the U.S. Army as an E4 in the Vietnam War.

Lonnie was a Lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He was also a member of the Eagles.

Lonnie worked for Walters Morgan Construction, Manhattan, Kansas, and West Mat Remedial Services, Aurora, Colorado

Survivors include his wife, Pamela; daughter, Vicky Christopher (Susan), of Glendale, Arizona; son, Casey Harper (Amanda), of Lincoln, Nebraska; and sister, Linda Rau, of Newton.

He is also survived by grandsons, Ian Harper, Hudson Harper, Greyson Harper, Liam Harper; niece, Tera Rau; nephew, Todd Rau and niece, Michelle.

Cremation has been chosen.

A graveside service will be at 10:00, October 2nd, 2021 at Westmoreland Cemetery in Westmoreland, Kansas.

Donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans.

To send an online condolence, visit www.irvinparkview.com.

Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

