Lawrence “Larry” K. Monahan, M.D., FACP, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
He was born on July 8, 1941 to Ashley Latane Monahan and Susanna Beeson Monahan. He was raised and educated in Manhattan, Kansas. He received his B.A. Degree from Kansas State University and M.D. Degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He adopted Virginia as his home beginning with his Internship in Roanoke.
Since 1974, he had been practicing General Internal Medicine in a private medical practice, dedicated to the finest traditions of the patient-physician relationship. He was known as a careful, caring and kindly physician, and an excellent teacher and role model for medical students, interns, and residents, whom he taught in his position of Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine at both the University of Virginia School of Medicine (MD, Roanoke program), and the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine (DO, at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg). A Fellow of the American College of Physicians, he had received the American Medical Association’s Continuing Medical Education Award every year of his practice and had published in state and national medical journals.
Dr. Monahan was an active member of the United States Navy Reserves for 30 years until his Navy retirement in 1999, serving on active duty in Vietnam and stateside from 1970 to 1972. Having attained the rank of Captain in the Medical Corps, he was again called to active duty for ten months during Operation Desert Shield/Storm in 1990 to 1991.
Dr. Monahan participated in medical politics at all levels. He held virtually all offices in his local component society, the Roanoke Valley Academy of Medicine, including Chairmanship of the Board of Directors. He was a past President of the Virginia Society of Internal Medicine. He was a member of the Medical Society of Virginia, and served as a Delegate to the annual meeting of the House of
Delegates of the MSV for 43 years. He progressed through many leadership positions in the MSV [including Vice Speaker (three years), Speaker (five years), First Vice President, President-Elect, and President (1999 to 2000)]. In the American Medical Association, he attended each annual and interim meeting for 30 years, participated actively in the Organized Medical Staff Section for 22 years, and served as a Delegate from Virginia to the AMA House of Delegates.
Dr. Monahan’s life-long avocation was the study and performance of music. He enjoyed the outdoors through canoeing and hiking. He also enjoyed competitive ballroom dancing.
He is survived by his wife, Davida Faye Monahan of Roanoke, Va.; his grown children, Ashley Mikell Fulghum of Roanoke, Va., and Evan Christopher Monahan and wife, Brooke, of Glade Spring, Va.; three grandchildren, Payton Emily Monahan, Alex Morgan Fulghum and Aidan Jackson Monahan; brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Goldner and wife, Carrick, of Durham, N.C.; nephew, Jonathan Goldner and wife, Kari, of The Hague, Netherlands; cousin, Virginia Clevenger of Yakima, Wash.; and beloved friend, Don Hasler of Roanoke, Va.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Keeley and the nurses on 8 Mountain ICU Carilion Roanoke memorial Hospital for their exceptional care.
We will celebrate Larry’s life and Christian witness at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The memorial service will be live streamed for public attendance on the Second Presbyterian Church YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/secondpresbyterianchurchroanoke).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Second Presbyterian Church music department. In remembrance of one so dear to us, the family respectfully suggests that you cherish your freedom and thank a Veteran and that you share your blessings with someone in need.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.