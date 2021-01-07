Lawrence Oscar Krouse, 87, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 5, 20201. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, January 11, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road just west of Wamego. On Sunday, January 10, 2021, between the hours of 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, friends and family may come and pay their respects. Memorials: Wellspring of Westmoreland, in care of the funeral home. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com.
