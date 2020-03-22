1932 – 2020
Lawrence Francis “Larry” Kelly, age 87, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home on March 19, 2020.
Because of current restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Benedict Church. Friends may call at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home on Sunday, March 22 from 11 am until 5 pm. Memorials are suggested to St Benedict Parish or Maur Hill-Mount Academy and may be left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life for all to attend will be held at a later date.
Larry was born on July 13, 1932, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Raphael and Anna (Burns) Kelly. He graduated from Maur Hill Prep and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from St. Benedict’s College in 1961.
He and his beloved wife, Jacqueline White, were united in marriage on March 2, 1957, in St. Mary’s, Kansas. They began their family in Atchison, Kansas, before moving to Wamego, Kansas, in 1963. While in Wamego he owned and operated a pizza place named “The Meat Block.” They then moved to Manhattan, Kansas, where he worked for Porter’s Paints as a sales rep working hard to support his family. In 1979, he and his family returned to Atchison where he purchased Mullins Hardware and operated it as Kelly Hardware until the late 1980’s. He was a great salesman because of his ability to converse with anyone. After selling the hardware store, Larry went to work for the State of Kansas at the employment office until his retirement.
Larry served in the United States Air Force from January 22, 1953, until his honorable discharge on January 21, 1957, having served in Korea. Larry was always proud of his service to his country often telling stories about his time in the military. During his service he played fast pitch softball; he was an amazing pitcher, even pitching for other branches of the military.
He loved sports whether it was baseball, football, watching college basketball or attending horse races with his wife and friends. Even after his discharge from the Air Force, Larry continued to play and travel with fast pitch softball teams, he also coached his daughters in softball. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and introducing new people to this hobby. Larry had a knack for fixing things; he would always try before taking it to someone else. Above all, Larry loved his family and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.
Larry’s family includes his six daughters, Erin Kelly, Topeka, KS, Brigid Kelly Lee, Richland, WA, Katy Kelly Keller, Lake Dallas, TX, Laura Kelly O’Grady, Atchison, KS, Eileen Kelly Thornton, Lorena, TX, Megan Kelly Black, Flower Mound, TX; sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three brothers-in-law, John White, Bellevue, KS, Fr. Robert White, SJ, Nyrobi, Kenya, Fr. Jim White, SJ, Kansas City, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two brothers, Edward Kelly, Ralph Kelly; two sisters, Mary Grame, Patricia McDonald.
