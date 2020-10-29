WAMEGO – LaVone Nihart, 92, of Wamego, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Wellsprings of Westmoreland Care Home.
On August 6, 1928 LaVone, was born to Albert and Vera (Link) Bluthardt in rural Pottawatomie County, Kansas. She worked after high school hours at Harmony Gardens until she was united in marriage to Robert C. Nihart on September 22, 1946 in Wamego. She also worked for a time at Wamego Floral, Menhusen Produce, the Louisville Grade School as an assistant cook, and substituted for the Postmaster at the Louisville Post Office.
Her true love was her family. She is survived by 3 children, Shirley (Frank) Wampler, Assaria, KS, Robert Douglas (Cindy) Nihart, Manhattan, KS, Thomas Lane (Ruth) Nihart, Wamego, KS; son-in-law, Randy Niedfeldt, Belvue, KS; 6 grandchildren, Bryce & Jason Wampler, April Bayless, Tyrel & Trevor Niedfeldt, and Rachel Wylie; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Death has taken her husband of 57 years, her parents, a daughter Connie, grandson Luke, and brother Vernon.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2020 at the Louisville City Cemetery in Louisville, KS. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family has suggested memorials to the Wellsprings of Westmoreland Care Home, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.
