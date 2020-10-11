WAMEGO – LaVern Sophie Pageler, 91, of Wamego, Kansas passed away Wednesday, October 8, 2020 at the Vintage Park Assisted Living Center in Wamego.
On July 5, 1929, LaVern, was born to August and Hattie (Soelter) Pageler in rural Wabaunsee County, Kansas. She attended Wamego High School and was united in marriage with Emil Pageler on January 24, 1951 at the Wells Creek Church north of Belvue, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 9, 1989.
LaVern had a big heart and loved caring for people. She worked as a caregiver from home for several years before retiring from the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society after 17 years of service. She enjoyed her large vegetable garden and canning produce, as well as lengthy phone conversations with her friends and family. LaVern was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and then the New Life Baptist Church in Wamego.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Eckstein, Wamego, KS; three grandchildren, Brian Eckstein (Melissa), Nathen Eckstein (Sarah), and Sara Pullin (Chad); and five great-grandchildren, Mavis, Reese, Ian, Evan and Aiden.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, and both siblings, Raymond Pageler and Lena Pageler.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Wamego City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. The family has suggested memorials to the Vintage Park Assisted Living Center, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.
