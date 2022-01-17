Laurie Wiemers Jan 17, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Laurie E. Wiemers, age 59, of Manhattan, died January 11, 2022 in Manhattan.She was born on May 17, 1962.Services for Laurie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 22, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.Complete obituary information may be read through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Manhattan High wrestling takes eighth at Tournament of Champions in Newton Sunset Zoo receives $10K grant for local conservation Police report for Jan. 17, 2022 In Greece, unvaccinated people 60 and up face monthly fines Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration honors Manhattanites for service Community invited to discuss future uses of MHS East Campus building On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King's work ‘Archive 81′ review: Netflix series based on a horror podcast is a slow-burn kind of thriller. Don’t binge this one Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMuseum of Art and Light gets new location as city considers expanding STAR bond districtRiley County reports its largest COVID increase with 1,202 new casesEverett captures the feel of the Little Apple in new 'coming-of-middle age' series on HBOJury finds Richard Goens guilty of first-degree murder, 5 other chargesConstruction of three new buildings will affect parking near stadium through 2022Pottawatomie County declares state of local disaster emergency declarationPolice say Goens told friend during getaway he may have shot ZamecnikGibbs: COVID surge won't reach its peak for a week or twoFormer K-State QB, baseball player Matt Miller dies of cancerUSD 383 to close Friday to help alleviate COVID-related staffing shortage Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
