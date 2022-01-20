Laurie Elizabeth Wiemers, age 59, of Manhattan, died January 11, 2022 in Manhattan.
She was born on May 17, 1962 in San Angelo, Texas, the daughter of Stanley and Beverly (Mason) Parker. She graduated from Gonzales High School (Gonzales TX) with the class of 1980.
Laurie was blessed with two sons: Jeremy Baker and Hunter Wiemers. In addition to her sons, she is survived by her father, Stanley Parker; sisters, Bren Stout and Marsha Decker, and her brother Larry Parker. Also surviving Laurie are her nieces: Shanan Allemang, Robyn Opheim, Mandi Stout and Kelleye Decker, and nephews: John Michael Parker & Louis Decker and 8 grand-nephews & 1 grand-niece.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Parker, and her youngest sister, Christina Parker, and all of her grandparents.
Laurie moved to Kansas from Houston TX in1988, but she remained a Texas girl at heart, cheering for the UT Longhorns whenever one of their games was televised. She loved animals and had her own horse as a teenager. There was always a dog included in Laurie's family, and her last fur-baby, Angel, went to Heaven just a few months ago.
Laurie really enjoyed music & going to concerts. In her younger years, Journey & Fleetwood Mac were among her favorites. In the last few years, country music was often playing on her radio, and she & her sister Bren, made sure to attend Country Stampede to see Blake Shelton when he was there.
Laurie was a loyal friend and co-worker, often putting her friends & her family before herself. It was extremely rare to see Laurie without her sweet smile. She enjoyed her jobs and always attended her Bible study group. She attended Rock Hills Church in Manhattan. Laurie worked in retail jobs, at the KSU Alumni Association and most recently in the office at Copeland Insurance in Manhattan.
Funeral services for Laurie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, with Pastor Susan Evans officiating.
