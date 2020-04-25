Laurice V. Bedros, 82 of Manhattan, KS died on April 23, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.
Born on September 17, 1937 in Lebanon, to Mr. & Mrs. Seddik Bechara and Marin Khayat. She lived in Lebanon until the civil war erupted in 1976 when she was forced to relocate with her family to Sao Paulo, Brazil. With profound faith and a good sense of humor, she adapted to the new language and culture. She was a busy homemaker, caring for her 5 children with great selflessness and unconditional love. Engine to the family alongside her husband, Victor, she always made sure that her family was always well fed both physically and spiritually. There were always delicious middle eastern treats to enjoy. She enjoyed cooking and was a meticulous craftswoman. She knitted hundreds of socks and vests for her relatives and even for people she did not know. Her ultimate desire to always be close to her children triggered her move to Manhattan, KS in 2008.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Victor S. Bedros, and her brother Rafael Bechara. She is survived by her children Fadia Bedros, Bassam Bedros, Mr. & Mrs. Nabil Bedros, Mr. & Mrs. Imad Bedros, and Dr. & Mrs. Fadi Bedros, her seven grandchildren, Gregory, Joseph, Victor, Marilina, Rita, Victoria, and Christopher, many siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Private Family Services will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Burial services with prayers will occur on Thursday, April 30th in Hillside cemetery in Minneapolis, MN alongside her life partner Victor Bedros.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Meadowlark Hills Foundation to be used for Bramlage House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.