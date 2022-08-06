Laurette Ann Hammond passed away on July 31, 2022, at NHC St. Charles surrounded by family. Laurette was born on June 7, 1935, in Jerome, Arizona to Sherman Cobb and Alma Starnes. She moved to Manhattan, KS when she was 2 years old with her mother and stepfather Edward Starnes. She started singing at the age of 12 for the youth choir at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Laurette married Mervyn Hammond Sr. on July 10, 1954. They had 2 children Mervyn Hammond Jr. (Rose) and LaTrisha Walls (Bobby) and 2 spiritually adopted children Jonathan and Felicia Walls. Over the years she worked at the City Clerk’s Office, at Sears and she managed the finances for her husband’s business: Parkview Barber and Beauty Shop from 1980-1994. She was the treasurer at First Church of God for many years and the choir director for a time. She worked on the committee that did the Bicentennial Time Capsule in Junction City, KS which was buried July 20, 1976.

