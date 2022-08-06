Laurette Ann Hammond passed away on July 31, 2022, at NHC St. Charles surrounded by family. Laurette was born on June 7, 1935, in Jerome, Arizona to Sherman Cobb and Alma Starnes. She moved to Manhattan, KS when she was 2 years old with her mother and stepfather Edward Starnes. She started singing at the age of 12 for the youth choir at Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Laurette married Mervyn Hammond Sr. on July 10, 1954. They had 2 children Mervyn Hammond Jr. (Rose) and LaTrisha Walls (Bobby) and 2 spiritually adopted children Jonathan and Felicia Walls. Over the years she worked at the City Clerk’s Office, at Sears and she managed the finances for her husband’s business: Parkview Barber and Beauty Shop from 1980-1994. She was the treasurer at First Church of God for many years and the choir director for a time. She worked on the committee that did the Bicentennial Time Capsule in Junction City, KS which was buried July 20, 1976.
Laurette loved God, traveling, spending time with family and music. She never wanted to miss out on anything or be a bother to anyone. She made friends everywhere she went with her quick wit and sense of humor. She was a cheerful giver with a big heart and would share a kind word or hug with anyone who would receive it. She had a beautiful singing voice and hosted a radio show titled Laurette Hammond’s Gospel Hour for nearly 10 years. She also recorded a gospel album in Dallas in 1960 titled Blessed Assurance with her cousin Rev. Phyllis Cook.
In 2005 she moved to St. Charles, MO with her church, Faith Covenant Ministries. Everywhere she went, she continued to make friends who all lovingly called her “Grandma.” In February 2015 she moved to NHC St. Charles. She was very active in the activity program, sometimes leading activities like Bingo and other games. She enjoyed playing games on her phone to keep her mind sharp. She was an avid reader and could often be found sitting in the courtyard with a good book.
Laurette was proceeded in death by her mother (Alma Starnes), father (Sherman Cobb), stepfather (Edward Starnes), husband (Mervyn Hammond Sr.), son (Mervyn Hammond Jr.) and 2 grandsons (Robert Walls III and Samuel Walls). She is survived by her daughter LaTrisha Walls (Bobby), spiritual children Jonathan and Felicia Walls, daughter-in-law, Rose Hammond, brother-in-law Jim Hammond (Marla), sister-cousin Joyce Starnes, brother-cousin Marcus Johnson, dear friend Mary Walls, 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 4 great, great grandchildren along with a host of friends and family.
We, the family, would like to extend heartfelt thanks to NHC St. Charles– especially Dr. Itzy, Nichole, Bridget, Kyra, Melissa, Karl, Sara and Gen. We would also like to recognize Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home, Dr. Stan Rone, Pastor Michael Hammond Sr. and Min. Jonathan Walls. Everyone loved Laurette so well and we, her family, want you to know we can never thank you enough. If Laurette were here, she would fuss that everyone took so much time to come share their love for her. Please know, it will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to:
