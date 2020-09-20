Laurene M. Pittman passed away July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hiawatha Cemetery, Hiawatha KS. Bring your own lawn chairs and umbrellas. Full obituary was in the July 31, 2020 issue. Full obituary also available at www.minnischapel.org
Latest News
- K-State women, men cross country teams place 2nd at opener
- Burnes, Braun help Brewers to 5-0 win over the Royals
- California cool, Matthew Wolff takes detour to US Open lead
- Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
- Area roundup: Local schools go 4-1 on Friday
- Hayden demolishes Manhattan High football 42-28
- Stopgap bill to prevent shutdown held up over farm funding
Most Popular
Articles
- After lung surgery for coronavirus-related infection, K-State student says she's had an awakening
- Riley County confirms 111 new coronavirus cases; county announces new outbreak
- 3 thoughts on Kansas State football's 35-31 loss to Arkansas State
- About 8,000 fans attended Saturday's football game, K-State says
- Beverage-making company to bring in 37 full-time jobs to MHK
- What's the status of injured Kansas State football players after Week 1?
- Gibbs says three active COVID-19 cases are tied to the Riley County office building
- 'Glory to God': Kansas State DB Wayne Jones updates status following scary injury
- Riley County records 43 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths Monday
- USD 383 to stay in hybrid model until at least Oct. 22
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.