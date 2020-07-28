Ellinwood, KS - Laurene M. Pittman passed away July 25, 2020. Laurene wished to be cremated and buried beside her husband in the Hiawatha Cemetery, Hiawatha KS. A graveside service will be held at a future date. Memorials are suggested to an organization of your choice and can be sent directly to the charity. Full obituary available at www.minnischapel.org
