Lauren VanArsdale Jackson, 38, of Junction City, KS passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
Lauren was born in Junction City, KS on February 9, 1982, to Rosalind (Muse) Knight and Curtis Jackson.
He attended Manhattan High School, and then Manhattan Technical College.
He loved to hang out with this family, cook, game and watch and play sports.
He is survived by his parents Rosalind Knight and Curtis Jackson, his Fiancee Leslie Thomas, his two sons Josiah Hall and Nehemiah Jackson, his brothers Jesse Jackson, Travis Jackson, and Cody Jackson, the mothers of his children Taisha Thorton and Jalisa Dolores Carson.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jessie and Esker Jackson Sr. and Judge Muse and Laura Hill, his Aunt Christine Jackson, and his Uncles Hannibal Kanes, Bruce Muse, Barney Orin Muse, Harry Muse, Gearld Muse, Esker Jackson Jr., Raymond Jackson, and Eddie Jackson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan, KS. With the current COVID-19 restrictions only 50 people will be allowed in the building at one time, and masks must be worn. Thank you for helping us to stay safe as we honor Lauren’s life.
