Laura Belle Elliott Stilwell Peterson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 22, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She previously had been a long time resident of Manhattan KS and member of Grace Baptist Church. Visitation 9:00am with Celebration of Life at 10:00am September 26 at Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 W. 87th Street, Lenexa, KS. Please see full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
