Larry Woodyard, age 76, of Manhattan, died September 21, 2021.
He was born May 18, 1945 in Blue Rapids, Kansas, to L.B. and Agnes (Roush) Woodyard.
He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1963 and received a degree in Administration of Justice from Wichita State University in 1981.
Larry married Nancy Ward February 20, 1965 in Manhattan, KS. They had 53 years together in which they lived life to the fullest, dedicated to each other, until Nancy died in 2018 leaving him without the love of his life.
Larry was a Senior Airman Policeman in the U.S. Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1967.
After service in the Air Force, he began a long career in law enforcement working for Manhattan City Police Dept. followed by Riley County Police Dept in as a dispatcher. He then became a “beat cop”, worked his way up to Sergeant, then Detective, then as the Head of Investigations for many years, and finally to the RCPD Assistant Director Position. During his years of service, he received multiple awards including Outstanding Young Law Enforcement Officer & the Meritorious Service Award. He retired in 2000. Larry was a cop as a profession, as a person and as “a religion”.
He was a member of the American Legion, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and actively involved in ABATE, serving as the District 15 representative for many years.
Larry is survived by his three children: Paul Woodard and his wife Deborah, Brenda Krause and her husband Mark, Brian Woodyard and his wife Jennifer; also, his five Grandchildren: Cory Ridder and his wife Taylor, Adam Krause and his wife Kaitlyn, Trace Woodyard, Savannah Harris, Madison Maynard; and his five Great-Grandchildren; Violet Krause, Jase, Allie and Tate Ridder, Kellin Maynard.
Funeral services for Mr. Woodyard will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday September 30, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with Pastor Devin Wendt officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery in Manhattan. Face masks are required for the services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House Inc. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.