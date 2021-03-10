Larry Dean Sump, 79, of Wamego, KS passed away March 6, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.
On December 13, 1941 Larry was born to Elmer and Mary (Walker) Sump in Newton, KS. Larry graduated from Newton High School in 1959. He attended the University of Kansas before graduating from Kansas State University. On July 19, 1986 he was united in marriage with Loletta Ubel at the First Lutheran Church in Manhattan, KS. In 1989, Larry and Loletta started L & L Assessment and Counseling Center in Wamego. Larry worked as an addiction counselor for 38 years until he retired in 2017.
Larry was a KU fan at heart, but he ended up graduating from K-State with a bachelor’s degree. He ended up getting the best of both worlds with Kansas basketball and Kansas State football. Larry enjoyed fishing, especially at Lake Taneycomo, and gardening, even when his health was declining. He was also a well known cook in the household. His peppernut (Pfeffernusse) cookies were a family hit around Christmas.
He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Michael Sump, New York City, NY, and Mark Sump (Rosemary), Bethesda, MD; two step-children, Tonia Dick (John), Decater, IL, and Wayne Robert Kufahl (Kathy), Wamego, KS; nine grandchildren, Jackson Sump, Catherine Sump, Harrison Sump, Grant Dick, Danielle Dick, Kathryn Dick, Andrew Kufahl, William Kufahl and Elliana Kufahl; a sister, Janet Bartkoski (Terry), Leavenworth, KS; and his two cherished mutts, Cleo and Benji.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard W. Sump.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Larry will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the American Diabetes Association and the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at campanellastewart.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.