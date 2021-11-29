Larry Schall Nov 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David L. “Larry” Schall, age 85, of Wamego, died Thursday November 25, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.He was born on November 19, 1936.Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced b the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituary David L. Schall Hospice House Larry Schall Funeral Home Information Manhattan Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State volleyball receives at-large bid to NCAA tournament From tearful interviews to summoning ambulances, contact tracing ‘takes an emotional and psychological toll' Kansas State men's hoops notches bounce-back win over North Dakota K-State volleyball swept by KU in regular season finale, awaits NCAA tournament selection Junior wide receiver Tyrone Howell enters the transfer portal Sophomore running back Joe Ervin announces transfer Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn? Strong 2nd half powers K-State past Northwestern State Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer employee files lawsuit against Junction City High School for wrongful terminationUSC coaching search heat check: Matt Campbell and Kyle Whittingham gaining steamTrio of Wildcats — other than Skylar Thompson — could be game-time decisions Friday versus TexasK-State quarterback Skylar Thompson was 'close' to playing versus TexasKansas State LB Wayne Jones enters transfer portalKansas State's Chris Klieman: 'Outside shot' Skylar Thompson starts regular-season finale at TexasJoanna BakerKansas State football falls to Texas, 22-17, in regular-season finaleISAAC “KILROY” ESPURVOARiley County votes to not require COVID vaccination for health department, EMS employees Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads City Bulletin
