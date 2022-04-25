Larry Eugene Rusink, 76, of Manhattan, and formerly of Omaha, NE, passed away late Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Larry was born in Norton, Kansas on October 19, 1945, the son of the late Harley and Wilma (Vermass) Rusink. He attended schools in Norton, Council Grove and graduated from Frankfort High School in 1963. He received his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Kansas State University in 1968. He was married on April 20, 1968, to Shirley Ann Suther for 54 yrs. They were married in the Saint Columbkille Catholic Church in Blaine, Kansas. He started his career at Farm Bureau as a computer programmer. He moved to Omaha, NE and finished his career as an IT Project Manager for First Data Corporation. Larry and Shirley retired in Manhattan, Kansas in 2014. He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Larry enjoyed attending Kansas State athletic events, gardening and being outdoors, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley of their home; son, Chad Michael Rusink, of Nottingham, MD; a daughter, Robin Renee (Ryan) Symes, of Overland Park, four grandchildren: McKenzie Rusink, Isabella Rusink, Bailey Symes, and Keagan Symes. Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father and two infant brothers, Harley D. & Harley E. Rusink.
On Friday, April 29th at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, the family will receive friends at 9:30 AM with a rosary being recited at 10:00 AM. Following the rosary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Fr. Ryan McCandless officiating. Lunch will be served following the funeral service at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. At 2:00 PM a graveside service will be held at the Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Blaine, Kansas
To send an online condolence visit irvinparkview@gmail.com Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
