Larry Potter Jan 11, 2023 3 hrs ago

Larry Keith Potter, age 71, of Manhattan, died January 10, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.He was born October 20, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
