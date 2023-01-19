Larry Keith Potter, age 71, of Manhattan, died January 10, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born October 20, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Anson B. and Ellis Jean (Swearingen) Potter.
Larry Keith Potter, age 71, of Manhattan, died January 10, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born October 20, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Anson B. and Ellis Jean (Swearingen) Potter.
Larry was one of the earlier computer systems engineers. He was a main contributor in developing the personal computer and wrote the original mouse program that Microsoft still uses today.
Larry served in the Unites States Army for 20 years and retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. He had received numerous awards and citations due to his participation in world-wide events in support of his country. He was proud of his military service and the people he served with. Those who were close to him during those operations knew him as “The Hummer.” Following his military service he worked as a financial counselor for the Independent Order of Foresters and owned Lair Gauche Computer Repair.
He was a member of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and Kooties.
On May 15, 2006, in Manhattan, he was married to Theresa A. Brown. Theresa survives of the home. Additional survivors include six children: Michael Anson Kieth Potter of Pennsylvania, Larry Keith Potter, II of Washington State, Jeremy Scott Potter of Nebraska, Ian Potter of Kansas, Ari Leigh of Kansas and Jeremy Bullard of Kansas; one brother Roger Potter of Arizona; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 27th, at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley with Rev. Lewis O. Smith, Sr. officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10:30 A.M. Friday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home to form a procession to the cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, January 26th at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars or the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.