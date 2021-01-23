Larry E. O’Neill, 85, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021.
He was born on August 14,1935 to Glenn A. O’Neill and Mildred E. (Hirsch) O’Neill in Manhattan, KS. and spent his early years in the Deep Creek Community.
On January 26, 1958, Larry was joined in marriage to Barbara K. Roberts. She survives of the home. To this union was born Stanley E. O’Neill (Sharon), Michael E. O’Neill (Shana) and Kimberley S. O’Neill-Young (Mark).
Larry was confirmed on June 13, 1948 and became a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. His passion was raising and selling Registered Horned Hereford Cattle. He was a long-time member of the Kansas Livestock Association, American Hereford Association, an avid K-State sports fan; but his true life’s joy was being able to attend and support his grandchildren at their 4-H and State Livestock Shows and their sporting events. He was proud of his family and especially enjoyed his grand and great-grandchildren.
Larry was an active 4-H and FFA member in his formative years. As an adult he used his livestock knowledge to be a Beef Leader to Riley County 4-Hers. He liked to attend cattle sales and enjoyed yearly Hereford tours and catching up on his friend’s cattle operations. In retirement he worked on his family’s genealogy.
In addition to his wife and children, Larry is survived by one brother, Gary O’Neill (Barbara), Lenexa, KS and several nieces, nephews and cousins; his grandchildren: Tiffany Merrell (Eddie), Brandon O’Neill (Alissa), Dustin O’Neill (Jordan), Ryan O’Neill (Ry), Briana O’Neill, Ty O’Neill and Delaney Young; great-grandchildren: Garrett, Camille and Samantha Merrell and Connor and Cali O’Neill
Larry leaves behind many dear friends he has made throughout his lifetime in the Livestock/Agricultural Industry, as well as, those he worked with at the Kansas State Beef Cattle Research Center, formerly The Beef Research Unit.
Respect Calls may be made at Yorgensen-Melon-Londeen Funeral Home Friday January 29, 2021 from 12:00 pm-8:00 pm.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday January 30, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 4801 Anderson Avenue in Manhattan, with the Rev. Michael J. Schmidt officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.