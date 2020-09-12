Larry Joe Fronce, age 80 of Manhattan, passed away July 29, 2020 in the Stolzer House at Meadowlark Hills.
He was born on May 22, 1940 in a country home outside of Manhattan, the son of Clyde Leroy and Vera Mae (Huntsman) Fronce.
Larry met Verlee Darlene West at the age of 15 at a Community square dance. They married at the age of 18 on May 29, 1958 at the Ashland Community Church. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this spring.
Larry was a firefighter for the Fort Riley Fire Department for 24 years, retiring in 1990. Following his retirement, he worked as a floral delivery driver for Dillons where he made many friends. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Fronce of Manhattan; two sons, Larry Dean Fronce of Manhattan and Todd Anthony Fronce and wife Deyanira of El Paso, Texas; one daughter, Krista Thaemert and husband Tom of Manhattan; one sister, Joyce Fronce of Manhattan; five grandchildren, Justin Fronce, Savannah Thaemert, Reese Thaemert, Sarah Fronce and Abby Fronce and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Jay Fronce and one brother, Clyde Dwayne Fronce.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Rev. Melanie Nord officiating. Larry’s service will be recorded and put on the funeral home’s website shortly after the service for anyone to watch that is unable to attend. Inurnment will be in the Carnahan Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Meadowlark Stolzer House and First United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
