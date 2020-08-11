Larry G. Hohman, Sr, 84, of Japan, MO, passed away at his farm, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday July 28, 2020. Larry was born in Randolph, KS on November 17, 1935 to Russell and Ruth (Anderson) Hohman. He attended and graduated from Randolph High School. Larry honorable served his country in the United States Army from June 14, 1960 to June 13, 1966. He was united in marriage to Helen Gerner on August 26, 1963 in Poteau, OK.
Larry is survived by his children: Jim Campbell and wife Shannon, of St Louis, MO, Sharon Dimond-Brandel and husband Tom, of St Louis MO, Bob Hohman of Japan, MO, Larry G Hohman Jr and wife Shellie of Cape Girardeau, MO. 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Two brothers; Don Hohman and wife Marcine of Green, KS, Jerry Hohman and wife Jo of Wakefield, KS. Three sisters, Janice Pfeifer of Vassar, KS, Coleen Weller of Clay Center, KS, Kathy Olson and husband Buddy Brown of Topeka, KS.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, one grandson, Tyler Hohman, his parents and one brother, Lonnie Hohman.
Cremation services have taken place. Graveside services, with full military honors, were conducted 11:30 am, Wednesday, August 5th at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
