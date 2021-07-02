Larry Wayne Haag died June 30, 2021. He was born January 13, 1953 to Ernest Nicholas and Kathryn Audrey Scott Haag. He was raised on the family farm in Morris County, the youngest of 6 children.
He attended Alta Vista Elementary School and graduated from Council Grove High School in 1971.
Larry spent most of his life as a carpenter and working the family farm with his Dad, then owning the farm – farming and raising cattle.
Larry was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, LeRoy Haag and Edwin Haag, two brothers-in-law, Stan Meares and Dan Leary.
He is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Meares, Manhattan, Dee Leary, Emporia, one brother Mike Haag and wife Linda, Emporia, and a sister-in-law Barbara Haag, Emporia and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves a host of friends.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 6 th , and funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 7 th , both at Sawyer Funeral Home in Council Grove. Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emporia Salvation Army and mailed to 327 Constitution St., Emporia, KS 66801 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com
